Two Park relays finished first in the meet. The 800-yard freestyle relay team of Ross Dietzsch, Hogan Lawson, Sam Rhode and Mack Christianson finished first in seven minutes, 50.87 seconds. The 400 freestyle relay team of Christianson, Lawson, Boone Blaschko and Dietzsch was first in 3:33.39.

Johnson said the meet highlighted Park’s depth this season. She said many of the team’s swimmers have benefited from swimming with club teams during the offseason.

“We have a lot of depth this year, with a lot new kids that were out last year but they kind of popped up in the radar pretty fast,” Johnson said. “I’m excited to see our possibility this upcoming season.”

Three seniors graduated from last year’s team, two swimmers and a diver.

Looking at the lineup, Johnson said she expects the distance freestyle and individual medley events to be the strength of the team this season.

Park is scheduled to start the Suburban East Conference dual season with a home meet against Forest Lake on Thursday.