Girls' Hockey: Wolfpack lose, tie with SEC opponents

Park scored the first goal of the game in an 8-2 loss to Forest Lake on Dec. 6. Shauna Miller scored just 43 seconds into the game for a 1-0 Park lead.

But Forest Lake took off from there, scoring three times in the first period. Both teams took a combined eight penalties in the second period, and Morse said the skilled Rangers took advantage on special teams as they added four more goals.

“We weren’t five-on-five for very much of the period, and they have some quick, talented players,” Morse said about the second period. “I guess they like the extra space on the ice.”

Adison Steinke added a Park goal late in the second period, which made the score 6-2 at the time.

Kayla Kasel led Forest Lake by scoring three goals.

The Wolfpack benefited from having a hot goaltender in a 2-2 tie against Roseville on the road Friday. Bryce Boreen turned away 51 shots on 53 attempts.

“That’s a busy night,” Morse said. “That’s with an extra overtime, but it’s a lot of shots. But like I said, she was on all night, so it was a good night for her to be on.”

Jesse Juhl and Tina Press both scored goals for Park. A power-play goal by Roseville’s Lauren Distad with less than four minutes remaining in the third period tied the game at 2-2.

Morse said he has continued to see the Wolfpack get better at carrying the puck down the ice to generate scoring chances. He said the next step is scoring goals with those opportunities.

“We’re breaking out of the zone a lot better than we were earlier in the season,” Morse said. “I think that was probably the most shots that we had in a game this season.”

Park is set to play Cretin-Derham Hall on the road Tuesday before facing East Ridge at home Saturday.