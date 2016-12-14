Girls' Basketball: Wolfpack run into tough opponents

“I think it’s just something that’s going to rear its head from time to time with us,” Tolkinen said about the team’s growing pains. “We’re going to see really good things for awhile, and then you’re going to see some probably not-so-good things. Some of it is discipline, decision making. We are playing really good teams, which is going to make us better.”

Park found itself trailing 22-5 in the first six minutes after missing some early shots in White Bear Lake. Tolkinen said White Bear Lake benefited from being a good shooting team in its home building.

“For the most part, it was we executed — except for finishing. Putting the ball in the hole,” Tolkinen said. “Then they are coming down and making their baskets.”

The Wolfpack settled down to cut the deficit to 36-23 at halftime. Tolkinen said they cut the score to within one point, 42-43, in the second half before the Bears pulled away.

Delaney Young led Park by scoring 15 points in the loss.

Tolkinen said turnovers and offensive rebounds cost the Wolfpack against Apple Valley on Saturday. Apple Valley is the No. 5 ranked team in Class 4A, and Tolkinen said the team’s experience shows with some girls have been playing varsity since they were in middle school.

Although the final score was 76-59, Tolkinen said the Wolfpack played with the Eagles more than the final score indicates.

“I was really proud of our kids and their effort,” Tolkinen said. “They fought the battle the whole time. We’re still working on a lot of things. And I would rather go through this now, rather than be good and sharp and be hitting on everything now and have it fade by the end.”

Park’s 59 points was a season high for the offense. Molly Wenner led the team by scoring 15 points.

Park, now 1-3 on the season, will play at home against Cretin-Derham Hall Tuesday before heading to Mounds View Friday.