Wrestling: Park works toward a full lineup

“For being a young team and a lot of guys wrestling varsity for the first time, it was a tough day,” Spraetz said. “But the guys wrestled well.”

Park won its first match of the day against Tartan 59-18. Pins in the match came from Devin Long at 152 pounds, Edric Waindim at 160, Garrett Whitehead at 170 and Bobby Marrier at 285 pounds.

But the Wolfpack ran into some stiff competition from there. Losses came against Blue Earth 64-6, Blue Earth 57-18 and Cambridge 52-21.

Marrier provided a highlight for Park as he went 4-0 at 285 pounds. Whitehead, Peter Oyebanji and Andrew Drigans went 3-1 on the day, and Antonio Davis and Andres Sandoval both finished 2-2.

The 1-3 record meant Park finished sixth place out of eight teams in the home dual tournament.

The Wolfpack also fell in a home dual against Mounds View on Friday night. Not helping things was the fact that Park forfeited in the first four weight classes.

Park received all of its team points from pins by Josh Ruiz at 138 pounds, Waindim at 160, Whitehead at 170 and Marrier at 285.

The Wolfpack hope to soon ease more wrestlers into the lineup. With the exception of 113, the coaches hope to have every weight class filled by Thursday’s scheduled home dual against Roseville. Forfeiting at potentially only one weight class will be a big bonus for Park.

“Once we get there, we will be a little bit more competitive,” co-head coach Jim LaBrosse said. “We’re getting those freshmen in the lineup, getting them some matches.”