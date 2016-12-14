Park trailed just 31-28 at the half, but foul trouble and a host of turnovers put the Wolfpack behind the eight ball in the first part of the second half. The Raiders built their lead to 42-33 with 9:36 to play and led by six to eight points most of the rest of the way.

“We just have to be more disciplined with the ball,” said Park head coach Stephanie Tolkinen. “You can’t have that many turnovers. We turned the ball over. We threw away opportunities to score. We didn’t even get to the rim to try to score because we threw the ball away so many times.”

Park’s Riley Perryman and Delaney Young both got in foul trouble early in the second half and had to go to the bench. At one brief point in the second half, with about six minutes to play and trailing by seven, Park had four of five starters on the bench.

Cretin slapped an aggressive press on the Wolfpack for long stretches of the game, and that, combined with some unforced errors, was too much for Park to overcome.

“We came out (in the second half) and our first four possessions were turnovers – not even misses," Tolkinen said. "So we’re not giving ourselves an opportunity to score. So if we can clean that up, I think we can play with anybody.”

Park closed to within eight points four times in the final four minutes but could come no closer.

Park fell to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the Suburban East Conference.

The Wolfpack have struggled against a series of tough opponents so far this season, losing at Rosemount (3-1), at White Bear Lake (5-2), at Apple Valley (4-1) and now at home to Cretin (6-0, 2-0 in the conference).

Park trailed 20-11 early in the first half but rallied to close to 29-28 just before halftime Molly Wenner and Young combined for 19 first half points for the Wolfpack but were limited in the second to a combined four points.

Wenner led Park with 13 points, Young scored 10, Taylor Johnson had nine and Perryman seven.

The Wolfpack plays at Mounds View (2-4, 0-1) Friday.