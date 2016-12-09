Gymnastics: Park vaults past visiting Mounds View

The Wolfpack edged Mounds View on vault 33.5 to 33.15, on bars 30.25 to 28.275 and on floor 32.875 to 32.650, but won decisively on the beam, 32.3 to 28.575.

All four Park gymnasts had high scores on the beam. Taylor Sommerland led the Wolfpack with a score of 8.825. She was followed by Alena Abrahamson (8.0), Rachel Williamson (7.975) and Tori Novotny (7.5).

Mandy Hafner of the Wolfpack blew past the competitor in the floor exercise, scoring the second highest individual event mark of the meet with an 8.8. Williamson scored an 8.25, Ciara Gillen an 8.05 and Sommerland a 7.775 in the event.

The Wolfpack also fared very well in the vault, all four of the varsity gymnasts knocking down eights or higher. Novotny scored an 8.525 on the bars to lead Park Thursday. Gillen had an 8.45, Abrahamson an 8.425 and Blahnik an 8.1.

Mounds View swept the all-around competition as none of the Park gymnasts competed in all four events. Sarah Voytilla won the all-around with a score of 33.175.

Competing in three events, Williamson scored a 24.475, Sommerland had 23.475, Genny Tester a 22.6 and Blahnik a 22.6.

Park also won the junior varsity competition, 116.35 to 99.0.

Park competes at perennial conference favorite Roseville Thursday, starting at 6 p.m.