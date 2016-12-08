Boys' Hockey: Park falls to Mounds View on late goal

The final score left a sour taste in the Wolfpack players' mouths after being tied with the Mustangs for a majority of the game.

“We definitely had the energy tonight, but we kind of made some mental mistakes,” junior forward Grant Glazier said. “And that’s the kind of consequence we’re going to get if we keep doing that.”

Glazier scored Park’s lone goal of the night on the power play at the 11:37 mark of the second period to tie the game at 1-1. Spencer Ovshak scored Mounds View's first goal late in the first period, and Joe Sutton added an empty-netter as Park pulled its goalie with less than a minute remaining in the game.

The Park offense at times played a back-and-forth game and had its chances in the offensive zone. But there were also occasional lapses where turnovers led to scoring chances.

“We’re not real secure with the puck,” Moser said. “We gave it away too much. Mounds View played a very simple, disciplined game and we didn’t respond very well to that. We tried to complicate things, and that’s the exact opposite of what you need to do.”

Park finished with a 3-13 in the Suburban East Conference last year, and Thursday was the first conference game of the season. Moser said the Wolfpack will need to make some improvements to have a more competitive season in the SEC.

“We have to play very simple hockey," Moser said. "And that is just playing solid, defensive hockey, taking advantage of our odd man situations when we get them. We’re not a team that’s going to create something out of nothing. We have to be patient and wait for other teams to make mistakes, and pressure them to make mistakes and take advantage.”