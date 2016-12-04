Girls' Basketball: Wolfpack grind out win against Eagan

The Wolfpack simply struggled to put the ball in the basket, and that nearly spoiled a standout defensive effort.

Park shut down Eagan defensively for the first 10 minutes of the game. Eagan didn’t score its first field goal until there was 11:13 remaining in the first half when Park led 12-4.

“That’s been our main emphasis,” head coach Stephanie Tolkinen said of the Wolfpack’s defensive play. “Trying to get in our defense and getting the kids to understand how we want them to play. And it’s very evident out there that it’s been a point of emphasis and so now we’ve got to get back to the drawing board and work a little bit more on our offense this next week."

But the coach added that the Wolfpack offense wasn't making its shots and appeared to be playing rushed.

"We weren’t being as patient, as disciplined as I would have liked to have seen us be, making Eagan play a little more defense," Tolkinen said. "I don’t think we made them play near as much defense as we should have made them play compared to how hard we were playing.”

The Wolfpack led by a seemingly comfortable 23-10 margin at the break. But little by little, the Wildcats crept back into the game. Eagan closed to within 31-21 with 10:38 left on a play which also sent Park inside presence Delaney Young to the bench with her fourth foul.

Things got even tighter when Young fouled out with 2:03 to play and Park clinging to a 36-30 lead.

But junior guard Taylor Johnson drained two free throws for a 38-30 lead with 1:26 left. And when Riley Perryman stole the ball at the other end it was all over.

Eagan outscored Park 20-18 in the second half.

Johnson led Park with 17 points, but she was the only one in double figures for the Wolfpack. Perryman and Molly Wenner both had seven points.

Park’s defense at the start of the game was sizzling. The Wolfpack just out of the gate with a 10-0 run and didn’t allow an Eagan field goal until almost seven minutes into the game.

“I think we started off really strong,” said Park senior forward Hurji Burka. “We came out with a lot of energy and we were just working on everything we’re doing in practice, so we executed that on defense.

“Next time we just need to keep the energy going from the start all the way through the end,” Burka added.

Park, now 1-1, will get a stiffer test in its next two outings, a game at defending conference champion White Bear Lake (1-2) this Friday and then a home game against Apple Valley (1-0) on Saturday.

The season started for Park with a road loss to Rosemount 55-39 on Nov. 29.

The Wolfpack trailed by just five points, 20-15, at halftime, but they were outscored by 11 points in the second half.

Johnson led Park with 12 points in the game. Rosemount had four players finish with 10 or more points. Katie Essen led the charge with 13 points.