Swimming and Diving: Park wraps up regular season

Visiting White Bear Lake won the dual 98-80.

Park’s lone relay first place finish came from the 400-yard freestyle team of Emma Pomeroy, Alyssa Larson, Chloe McNearney and Tiana Cachuela. The Park relay finished with a time of 4 minutes, 6.01 seconds.

Individual first place finishes came from Pomeroy in the 200 freestyle (2:07.82), Cachuela in the 100 butterfly (1:01.80), McNearney in the 100 freestyle (1:02.59) and Marie Hemsch in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.67).

The Wolfpack will next compete in the Class 2A, Section 3 meet starting on Nov. 9 in Apple Valley.