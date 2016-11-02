Swimming and Diving: Park wraps up regular season
Four individuals picked up first place finishes for the Park girls swimming and diving team in the final regular season Suburban East Conference dual at Cottage Grove Middle School on Thursday.
Visiting White Bear Lake won the dual 98-80.
Park’s lone relay first place finish came from the 400-yard freestyle team of Emma Pomeroy, Alyssa Larson, Chloe McNearney and Tiana Cachuela. The Park relay finished with a time of 4 minutes, 6.01 seconds.
Individual first place finishes came from Pomeroy in the 200 freestyle (2:07.82), Cachuela in the 100 butterfly (1:01.80), McNearney in the 100 freestyle (1:02.59) and Marie Hemsch in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.67).
The Wolfpack will next compete in the Class 2A, Section 3 meet starting on Nov. 9 in Apple Valley.