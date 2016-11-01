Volleyball: Wolfpack fall in three sets to No. 1 Eagan

Eighth-seeded Park dropped a three-set match to Eagan, the top-ranked Class 3A team in the state. Eagan won the first set 25-10, the second set 25-12 and wrapped up the match in the third set 25-11.

“We were hoping that we would take a set,” head coach Kristina Jameson said. “We made double digits, but we didn’t score as many points as we did last year against Eagan. We felt like we hung in there and rallied, but we just didn’t have enough gun power to overpower them. They capitalize on any small mistake you make.”

Park ran into Eagan last year as well in the second round of the section playoffs, a match that also ended in three sets.

Thursday’s section loss ended the careers of the nine seniors on the varsity team. They were a significant factor on the team, with five of the six regular starters being seniors.

“It’s always hard to see your seniors go, and they made up a big part of our team with having nine of them,” Jameson said.

Jameson credited Park’s offense for being quicker this season, and she said their passing was also improved. With nine seniors graduating this year, the program will have to transition to a group of new starters next fall.

“I think next year we need to improve our defense, and there will be a lot of shoes to fill,” Jameson said. “It will be really exciting in the offseason for the kids to see what they can do, and how they improve.”

Jameson worked as an interim head coach this season. Amber Hanson is expected to return as the head coach next year, and Jameson hopes to stay on the Wolfpack’s coaching staff.