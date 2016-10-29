The two teams were tied at 14-all after a wild finish to the first half in which the Cadets scored on two long fluke pass plays in the final two minutes of the half.

But the Wolfpack dominated the second half both offensively and defensively to advanced to the Class 5A, Section 3 semifinals and a repeat matchup with Apple Valley. That game will be played Friday, Nov. 4 at Apple Valley, starting at 7 p.m. Apple Valley eliminated Park 39-29 in last year’s sectional semifinal.

Apple Valley, now 6-3, defeated Hastings 28-21 in the other section semifinal Saturday.

Park beat St Thomas Academy 31-27 in the first meeting between the two teams back on Sept. 16, but this was a match different game, especially defensive for the Wolfpack. The Wolfpack took away almost everything the Cadets wanted to do offensively. Park’s offense, meanwhile, was its usual explosive self.

With the win, Park improved to 7-2. St. Thomas Academy ended the season at 6-4.

Park jumped out to a 14-0 lead and seemingly had the game under control until late in the second quarter.

A short burst by running back Lucas Liljedahl got the Wolfpack on the scoreboard first.

Brandon Alt then passed to Grant Glazier for a 10-yard touchdown to give Park a 14-0 lead with 10:20 to play in the second quarter.

But lightning struck twice as the Cadets scored on two long pass plays in the final 1:33 of the second quarter to tie the game at 14-all. Both times the Wolfpack defenders were in position to make plays, but both times the ball slipped through to a Cadet for a touchdown.

Such a sequence would have sucked the life out of many times. Instead, the Wolfpack came back and played their best defense half of the season.

St. Thomas Academy had the ball five times in the second half, but was blanked on the scoreboard.

Park took the lead back on a 3-yard run by Noah Johnson with 6:23 to play in the third quarter.

The Wolfpack then iced the game on a 1-yard run by Liljedahl with 3:27 to play.