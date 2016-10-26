Eighth-seeded Park won in three tight games, 25-20, 25-22 and 25-17.

The Wolfpack now face a daunting task in their next game, playing at first-ranked and top-seeded Eagan (25-1) Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. In addition to Eagan being one of the top teams in the state, the Wildcats are likely to be a bit riled up, as they were upset in their last game, a season-only loss to second-ranked Champlin Park.

But on Tuesday, all thoughts were on a top performance by the senior-dominated Wolfpack lineup.

Seniors Jordan Lamberty, Hannah Mortenson, Tori Novotny, Jane Pick, Kaylie Keen, Dani Glasgow, Victoria Bade and others all bowed out with big nights.

“This is going to be very hard,” Park head coach Kristina Jameson said of the team’s departing seniors. “When I got back into coaching these seniors were ninth graders. So I had about half of them on the ninth grade team and a lot of the others, Jordan, Bade, they were playing varsity by that time already. But to see this group go is a big loss for our program. But we have excited kids coming up that are ready to step in their shoes. But yea, it’s going to be hard.”

The Wolfpack got some top play from sophomore Chloe Cordell and ninth grader Mackenzie Husaby, both of whom should return to form the nucleus of next year’s team.

Lamberty had 19 kills and Mortenson eight to lead the Wolfpack.

Park improved to 11-13 on the season.

Ninth-seeded Highland Park’s season ended with a 19-8 record.

Park started the season just 2-9, but a 5-0 run in their home tournament in early October turned things around.

“Definitely we’ve improved a lot,” said Keen. “We’ve actually communicated more, coming together as a team, after playing together for four or five years .”

Park improved in almost every facet of the game during the season, and that showed against Highland Park.

“I think, like Kaylie said, we did really well communicating,” said Novotny. “And the energy was up by a lot compared to our other games, and it was nice to see so many fans here.

“I think our passes weren’t so well at first, but we really, really improved that toward the end,” Novotny added. “And it was really nice to get some nice sets.”