Football: Mahtomedi wins offensive firefight against Park

The Zephyrs rolled up more than 500 yards of offense and won a 50-40 shootout against the Wolfpack in the final regular-season home game at Cottage Grove.

Mahtomedi went to 7-0 on the season and remains in a tie with South St. Paul for the East Metro lead.

Park slipped to 5-2 and dropped into third place in the district standings.

Park finishes the regular season with a game at North St. Paul (1-6) Wednesday. Then it’s on to section play for the Wolfpack.

Park senior quarterback Brandon Alt passed for four touchdowns and ran in for another. Alt had scoring throws of 17 yards to Brendan Beaulieu, 17 to running back Lucas Liljedahl, 75 to Grant Glazier and 29 to Glazier, again.

Glazier’s 75-yard reception in the third quarter was reportedly the seventh longest touchdown play in school history.

Alt also scored on a 1-yard run, and Liljedahl scored on an 18-yard run in the second quarter.

Mahtomedi led from start to finish, but the Wolfpack made it interesting until the end. Mahtomedi led 21-6 after a quarter, but Park rallied with two touchdowns to close the margin to 21-19.

Mahtomedi answered with two scores of their own in the final four minutes of the half to gain a 34-19 advantage at the break.

Park scored first in the third quarter on Alt’s bomb to Glazier to cut the deficit to 34-25, but once again the Zephyrs reasserted themselves.

Park stopped one drive with a fumble recovery inside the five-yard line in the third quarter. But on the very next play, Mahtomedi sacked Alt in the end zone for a safety. The Zephyrs then took the ensuing punt in for a score that more or less broke Park’s back with a 43-25 lead with 4:32 to play in the third quarter.

Mahtomedi’s defense was averaging allowing just 10.3 points and 214 yards a game coming into the contest. But Park rolled up more than 500 yards in offense and scored 40 points on the Zephyrs.

Park senior lineman Brady Floysand was injured on a play just before the half and spent several minutes on the ground before he was taken off the field and transported for medical attention as a precautionary measure.