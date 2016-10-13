Boys Soccer: Wolfpack season ends in overtime section battle

The two teams entered halftime in a 2-2 tie after Park took a 2-0 lead in the first 20 minutes of the game. Head coach Jason Arnebeck said the Wolfpack were able to achieve their goal of getting a quick start.

“Our objective was to score in the first 10 minutes, and then try to score another one within 10 minutes,” Arnebeck said. “We were able to accomplish that.”

The first Park goal was scored by Femi Adewola off a crossing pass by Josh Kuemmel. The Wolfpack added another about 10 minutes later when Jake Goecke scored off a pass by Adewola.

Arnebeck said both teams settled down to play a scoreless second half. The first overtime period was scoreless as well, setting up the second overtime.

But White Bear Lake scored the game-winning goal in the 97th minute to finish off a 3-2 win.

Arnebeck said both teams’ goalkeepers made some game-saving saves in the back-and-forth overtimes before the Bears finally capitalized.

“Jason Greeder made a couple fantastic saves to help keep the match going,” Arnebeck said. “White Bear Lake’s keeper, Bailey Thelen, also made a couple spectacular saves in overtime.”

Arnebeck said it was a disappointing end to the season for the seniors on the roster. But he said many of those seniors have faced off with those same White Bear Lake players over the past eight years in the club season. The two teams have often played close games like they did in the section playoffs.

“What I always try to keep in mind is half the teams in the state lose in the first round of the playoffs,” Arnebeck said. “And that means some very good teams are going to end up losing as well, and I felt like we fell into that category as a fifth seed.”