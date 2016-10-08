Football: Park offense leads the way in Hill-Murray win

Park quarterback Brendan Beaulieu breaks loose and rambles for a 27-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as the Wolfpack crushed host Hill-Murray 52-13 Friday to go to 5-1 on the season. (Bulletin photo by John Molene)

Visiting Park shook off a bit of a slow start in the first quarter before awakening to roll Hill-Murray 52-13 Friday and set the stage for a huge game next weekend.

Park senior quarterback Brandon Alt threw four touchdown passes and ran for another in the rout.

The Wolfpack outscored the Pioneers 35-0 in the second quarter to take complete control of the game.

Park plays undefeated and fourth-ranked Mahtomedi in an East Metro Red district showdown at Cottage Grove next Friday.

Mahtomedi and South St. Paul are tied for the district lead, both with 6-0 records. Park is a game back at 5-1. Mahtomedi and South St. Paul are not scheduled to play each other this season. Park’s only loss this season was a 29-26 heartbreaker at South St. Paul in the second game.

The win over the Pioneers was the fourth straight this fall for the Wolfpack, and the fourth time in four games they’ve scored more than 30 points. During the streak, the Wolfpack are averaging almost 47 points a game.

Alt got the Wolfpack on the scoreboard first Friday, completing a 29-yard scoring strike to junior wide receiver Grant Glazier for a 7-0 lead.

Hill-Murray scored to cut Park’s lead to 7-6, but the rest of the second quarter was all Park.

Alt blew past the defense for a 68-yard touchdown run to make it 13-6. Not to be outdone, senior running back Lucas Liljedahl rambled 66 yards for another Park score.

Alt then completed touchdown passes to Noah Johnson (33 yards), Glazier again (52 yards) and Liljedahl (25 yards) for a 42-6 Park lead at intermission.

Park added a 25-yard field goal by Ben Mills in the third quarter and a 27-yard touchdown keeper by Brendan Beaulieu in the fourth quarter to wrap up the scoring.

Hill-Murray is winless this season at 0-6.