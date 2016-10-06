Cross Country: Park runners continue seeking goals

Park cross country coach Brad Narveson said runners on both the boys and girls cross country teams earned plenty of personal records at Friday’s Red Wing Invitational.

Personal records are the goal for this time of the year when runners are working to get faster.

“It’s fun to see the kids getting better,” Narveson said. “They keep working in practice, they keep getting faster times and they keep adjusting their goals. It’s a fun part of the season when that’s happening.”

The boys varsity team finished seventh as a team while the girls varsity was ninth.

Scott Burazin led the Park cross country team by placing 23rd overall with a time of 17 minutes and 52 seconds.

Justus Robinson and Blake Pierre were also close to breaking the 18-minute mark. Robinson placed 27th with a time of 18:03, and Pierre finished 30th with a time of 18:07.

Rounding out the varsity scoring were Jacob Diaz in 48th (18:39) and Henry Fischer in 57th (18:49). Mason Michaud in 71st (19:12) and Solomon Lankow in 80th (19:47) also ran varsity on Friday.

For the girls team, Sicilya Knott was the top finisher in 51st place with a time of 22:46. The Wolfpack used a pack-running mentality for the rest of the varsity team. The final five runners finished within 10 seconds of each other.

Kayla Brinkoetter placed 65th (23:43), Tate Abrahamson was 66th (23:43), Annika Theurer was 67th (23:46), Laurel Watters was 68th (23:46) and Victoria Michaud was 69th (23:52).

The Park cross country teams are scheduled to be back in action with an invitational on Thursday at Fox Hollow Golf Club in St. Michael.