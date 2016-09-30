Girls Soccer: Woodbury controls play in 2-0 win vs. Park

Park's Mandy Elton moves the ball up the field during Thursday's Suburban East Conference game against Woodbury. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

The Woodbury girls soccer team was able to control play through a majority of Thursday’s Suburban East Conference game versus Park.

This consistent attack helped the Royals win the conference matchup 2-0. After falling behind early in the last several games, Woodbury head coach Pat Malicki said it was nice to get a lead in the opening minutes.

“I think overall it was a good team effort,” Malicki said. “We did possess the ball. We were able to get it wide and get a dangerous attack going.”

Ashley Hewitt scored Woodbury’s first goal of the game on a corner kick in the opening minutes. After leading 1-0 at halftime, the Royals came out with a flurry of scoring opportunities in the second half. That resulted in a Grace Douglas goal, giving Woodbury a 2-0 lead with about 30 minutes left in the game.

The sophomore attacker Hewitt said work in practice to disrupt opposing players who possess the ball paid off on Thursday. She credited teammate Taivy Saengdara for getting her the ball on a corner kick for the first goal of the game.

"She gave it to me, and I turned," Hewitt said. "It was a left-footed shot. It felt really good, I couldn't stop smiling afterward."

The Park girls soccer team did not possess the ball as much as it would have liked, especially in the second half when the Royals appeared to take over.

Park co-head coach Stacy Paleen said homecoming week festivities and a late start to the game due to the overtime boys varsity game did not help the Wolfpack on Thursday.

"We weren't connecting on our passes, and I think trying to rush things a little too much," Paleen said. "Hopefully we can get things figured out for next week."

Woodbury improved to 8-4-2 with a win on Thursday Thursday’s win while Park fell to 6-7-0. The Royals are 3-3-1 in the Suburban East Conference while Park is 2-4-0.