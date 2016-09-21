Boys Soccer: Park loses two close SEC games

The Park boys soccer team came back to get a 2-1 win against Apple Valley at home on Saturday night after losing two games to Suburban East Conference opponents last week.

Park started the week with a 2-1 loss to Roseville at home Sept. 13. After playing a weekend tournament in Wisconsin, head coach Jason Arnebeck said the Wolfpack appeared to come out a little slow in the conference game.

“I would say we played 78 strong minutes,” Arnebeck said. “We were a little bit sloppy coming off the long weekend.”

Ryan Zamora scored the only goal for Park last Tuesday.

Arnebeck was pleased with the Wolfpack’s effort against state-ranked East Ridge at home Thursday. The Wolfpack allowed an early goal to East Ridge’s Sam Hoeffel but settled down from there to keep the game close. The game ended up being called early due to storms in the second half, but Arnebeck was still impressed with the effort.

“We actually matched them pretty well,” Arnebeck said. “I would imagine the conditions worked in our favor a little bit.”

Park got back on track Saturday with a 2-1 win versus nonconference opponent Apple Valley. Arnebeck said the Wolfpack are working on starting games stronger after being outscored by opponents in the first half of games this season.

Park led 1-0 at halftime before both teams traded goals in the second half.

Goals were scored by Brennan Johnson and Femi Adewola, with assists going to Jake Goecke and Conner McCauley.