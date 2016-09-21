Girls Soccer: Park rallies, loses to Roseville

The Park girls soccer team rallied in the second half last Tuesday to tie Suburban East Conference Rival Roseville at 2-2.

The Raiders scored with about 10 seconds remaining in the second overtime to defeat Park, however, 3-2.

Maggie Hallock and sophomore Mandy Elton scored goals for the Wolfpack (5-3, 1-1 SEC), who are entering play against a conference coach Stacy Paleen described as one of the best in the state.

“Our whole conference across the board is going to be very, very competitive,” she said. “We’ll just have to learn from it and move on.”

Park played well early in the game last Tuesday but was called for a handball inside the box that shifted momentum to Roseville, Paleen said. The Raiders scored on the free kick and added another goal to take a 2-0 halftime lead.

But Hallock and Elton scored in the second half to tie the game for Park, Elton on her first career varsity goal. The first five minutes of overtime went in Park’s favor, Paleen said, before the Raiders scored the game-winning goal.

Park continues to distribute its scoring across its lineup after midfielders scored most of the goals to start the season. That makes the Wolfpack a tough team to scout, Paleen said.

She called the team the most coachable group she’s ever worked with, noting the players’ commitment to following through with what the coaches tell them.

“They’re working hard, and they seem to be staying positive, which is great,” she said. “We’re building toward the end. . . . Really when it gets down to it, it’s those section games that are going to matter.”

Park was scheduled to face Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, White Bear Lake on Thursday and Eagan on Saturday. The Wildcats were ranked fifth in Class 2A in the latest Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaching Association poll.

Park had a game with second-ranked East Ridge canceled this past Thursday because of inclement weather. The schools have rescheduled that game for late October.