Cross Country: Park runners set PRs in Anoka

The Park cross country teams had 13 runners set personal record times at the Rum River Invitational on Thursday at Anoka High School.

Senior Scott Burazin led the Wolfpack boys with a 28th-place finish (17:25.36), as the boys team finished 11th out of 19 teams. Sophomore Sicilya Knott led the girls with a 67th-place finish (22:57.24) as they finished 16th.

“We always like to have them improve as much as we can,” coach Mike Moran said. “We got lots of kids that are getting lots of PRs, which is good.”

The afternoon began with decent weather as the girls varsity teams raced. It was raining on and off when the boys varsity team began to compete, but it was pouring, Moran said, by the time the junior varsity teams started.

“We still had some JV kids get PRs in a torrential rain,” he said.

Junior Blake Pierre finished second on the boys team behind Burazin with a 38th-place finish (17:54.67). Sophomore Justus Robins took 68th (18:26.16), freshman Mason Michaud took 73rd (18:37.38) and junior Jacob Diaz took 83rd (18:52.69).

Sophomore Hannah Schluetter was second on the girls team with a 78th-place finish (23:29.22). Senior Kayla Brinkoetter took 83rd (23:39.63), eighth-grader Tate Abrahamson took 84th (23:40.25) and eighth-grader Olivia Bedard took 87th (23:51.47).

The team is scheduled to compete in the Milaca Mega Meet on Saturday at Stones Throw Golf Course in Milaca, Minn.