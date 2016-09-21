Swimming and Diving: Park takes ninth at WBL invite

The Park girls swimming and diving team finished ninth out of 10 teams at the White Bear Lake Invitational Saturday at St. Catherine University.

Tiana Cachuela led Park by finishing fourth in two events on Saturday. She swam the 200-yard individual medley in two minutes and 23 seconds to place fourth, and she also swam the 100-yard butterfly in 1:02.51.

Kylie Doty also placed fourth in the diving with a score of 316.25.

Emma Pomeroy also finished in the top-10 in two events. She was eighth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:09.44 and ninth in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:01.04.

The 200-yard freestyle relay of Pomeroy, Chloe McNearney, Alyssa Larson and Tiana Cachuela placed 10th in 1:54.12. The 400-yard freestyle relay of Pomeroy, McNearney, Kate Reckinger and Cachuela also finished ninth in 4:15.26.