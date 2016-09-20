Freshman Mackenzie Husaby prepares to serve during the second set. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

Kaylie Keen tries to dig out a serve during Tuesday's Suburban East Conference match. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

Dani Glasgow hits the ball past the Cretin-Derham Hall defense on Tuesday. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

Park ran into one of the tougher volleyball teams in the Suburban East Conference on Tuesday.

Cretin-Derham Hall headed into the conference match with a 9-1 record on the season, eight more wins than Park. But the Wolfpack was competitive early, making the first set the closest of the evening. Both teams traded leads until the game was tied 18-18. But the Raiders won seven of the final 11 points to close out the first, 25-22.

Cretin-Derham Hall cruised from there, winning the second set 25-10 and ending the match in the third 25-19.

Wolfpack head coach Kristina Jameson expected a challenge from a team that has only lost once all season.

“They always have a couple of great hitters,” she said. “They did tonight, too. I think we made them work; we served to them. And we had opportunities to make plays. We didn’t at times.”

The Raiders were challenged by those Cretin-Derham Hall hitters, many who are at least 6-feet tall. They were a challenge for the Wolfpack defense throughout the match as they tried to counter by shifting to protect the lines.

“Usually taller people can hit the lines or go over the blocks,” libero Kaylie Keen said.

One of those skilled hitters was Brynn Carlson, a junior who is committed to play volleyball at Kansas State. Park tried to keep the junior in check.

“The problem is she’s 6’ 3” and our girls are 5’ 8,”” Jameson said. “So that causes a problem. But I thought we served to her well and took them out of the system when she was on serve receive.”

Jordan Lamberty led with 13 kills on Tuesday, and Hannah Mortenson also finished with seven.

The Wolfpack dropped to a record of 0-1 in the Suburban East Conference and 1-6 on the season. They have the rest of the week off before playing Woodbury on Sept. 27.

Park remained upbeat after a three-set loss Tuesday, with Jameson identifying some positives they can use going forward.

“Overall, we communicated better on defense,” Jameson said. “I think our defensive positioning is getting better.”

Mortenson tries outside hitter

Mortenson played outside hitter for the first time in two years on Tuesday.

Her usual position is middle hitter, but the move was designed to give her a new look on the attack.

“Just trying to mix it up, trying to get kills and trying to go against different blockers,” Mortenson said.

Jameson said she doesn’t know if the position switch will be permanent. But the results were positive on Tuesday.

“That seemed to work," Jameson said. "I think she’s getting more balls."