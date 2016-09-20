Park Hockey: Remembering Marvin Jorde

One of the most influential coaches in Park High School boys hockey history has died.

Marvin Jorde died at the age of 80 on Sept. 8, according to his obituary. A funeral was held Sept. 12.

Jorde was a longtime teacher and coach at Park, working with the boys hockey, golf and baseball teams. He is best known at Park for his 15 years as a hockey head coach in the 1960s and 1970s. In that time, his teams won five conference championships while Jorde compiled a career record of 277 wins, 109 losses and 13 ties at Park. Jorde became a member of Park’s Hall of Fame in 2014.

But Jorde will be remembered for much more than his record at Park. His former colleagues and players recall his work ethic and dedication to the game of hockey.

Steve Romanchuk taught alongside Jorde at Park and they played against each other in Senior A hockey.

Romanchuk later went on to coach the Park hockey team for 16 seasons until 1999.

Romanchuk was playing for Tony Weber’s Insurance while Jorde was a player/coach of the St. Paul Parkers, also known as Kostka Electric. Both teams were good, and Romanchuk recalled some battles between the two in Senior A hockey league play.

They also spoke daily as co-workers at Park.

“Marv and I would sit down with each other every day when we were playing against each other,” Romanchuk said. “We were in the same building together while we were teaching. That was kind of fun because we got to talk hockey quite a bit.”

Romanchuk recalled Jorde’s genuine interest in hearing what others had to say. He rarely spoke of himself during conversations.

“He was a great listener,” Romanchuk said. “He didn’t necessarily teach me that, but I learned it from him. Not that I didn’t know it before, but he reinforced that concept.”

Many people recall Jorde’s advanced mind when it comes to hockey. But Charlie Whitbred, who played four years of hockey at Park until he graduated in 1968, also remembered his occasional forgetfulness.

Teams often practiced outside in the 1960s and 1970s, and Whitbred recalls one day when they did not have enough ice to practice near the high school. The only place where there was enough ice to practice was on the backwaters of the Mississippi River along the shoreline in Newport.

So Jorde decided to pile 10 high school hockey players into his Pontiac Tempest, which typically seats five, and drive them to the backwaters.

But on the way back, the car ran out of gas. The team needed to push the vehicle about a mile to a gas station in St. Paul Park. Of course, that required a lot of work from the players.

“Can you imagine pushing a car for a mile?” Whitbred recalled.

The best part came when they got to the gas station. The players watched as Jorde only put in 25 cents worth of gas into the tank.

“I looked at him and I go, ‘Coach, why would you put 25 cents worth in? Why wouldn’t you put in more?” Whitbred said. “He says, ‘I get better gas mileage this way.’”

Whitbred also recalled hearing a story about Jorde flying out for a weekend tournament one season to play hockey. Jorde played in the International Hockey League and the senior league of the United States Hockey League throughout the 1960s.

While en route to Michigan one weekend, the team’s airplane ran into problems in a snowstorm. Whitbred said the pilot informed the team that the small plane was in trouble. While the rest of the team was worried about survival, Jorde was focused on hockey.

“Marv unhooks his seatbelt and runs up and chews the pilot’s butt out,” Whitbred said. “He said, ‘Hey, we’ve got a hockey game to get to. You’ve got to get us there. We’ve only got four hours to get there.’”

Whitbred, who eventually became a Park Athletics Hall of Fame coach himself, recalls Jorde making the Park hockey players skate laps outside after games when they didn’t play well. Jorde just wanted to see his players perform their best.

“Some parents didn’t like it, but Marv had a good heart,” Whitbred said. “He wanted to have a good team, and that’s the way he was. He loved the game.”