Football: Park overcomes mistakes to edge Cadets 31-27

Senior quarterback Brandon Alt passes for a completion in the first quarter. Alt's passing and running keyed the Wolfpack's 31-27 win over St. Thomas Academy Friday. (Bulletin photo by John Molene)

You name a football miscue, and Park did it Friday.

Interceptions, fumbles, drops, penalties, mental mistakes – the whole nine yards.

The Wolfpack also won the game – knocking off visiting St. Thomas Academy 31-27 behind an offense which could not be stopped by the Cadets.

The win avenged a 38-35 loss to the Cadets last season, and more importantly, kept the Wolfpack in the district title hunt.

Senior quarterback Brandon Alt threw for two touchdowns and set up Park’s other three scores both with his arm and his feet.

Park took a 31-21 lead with 5:22 to play on a 37-yard pass from Alt to junior wide receiver Grant Glazier.

But the Cadets came right back with a score of their own, cutting the Wolfpack lead to three with 3:40 remaining.

The Wolfpack put the game away with a 10-play, 47-yard drive that ate up the rest of the clock.

The game was delayed by about 50 minutes because of lightning in the area.

Lucas Liljedahl scored the first touchdown of the game on a two-yard run. Ben Mills kicked a 23-yard field goal to lift Park to a 10-0 lead.

Alt passed to Brendan Beaulieu for a 23-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 17-7 lead. Noah Johnson scored on a 35-yard run to cap the first half scoring and lift the Wolfpack to a 24-14 halftime advantage.

St. Thomas Academy came into the contest 1-1 with a 19-7 season-opening loss to Mahtomedi and a tense 13-12 win over North St. Paul.

Park was also 1-1, beating Simley 27-18 in the opener and losing a 29-26 heartbreaker to top-ranked South St. Paul last weekend.

Park plays at Tartan next Friday, starting at 7 p.m.