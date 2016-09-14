Swimming and Diving: Wolfpack swimmers compete in new events

The Park girls swimming and diving team lost a road dual meet to South St. Paul last Tuesday.

Although the Wolfpack dropped the meet by a score of 102-76, head coach Amanda Johnson said she was enthusiastic about some of the swimmers’ performances. Many of the Wolfpack swimmers had the opportunity to compete in some new events in the non-conference dual.

Tiana Cachuela and Emma Pomeroy both won two events at South St. Paul. Cachuela finished first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:06.19) and the 100-yard freestyle (58.15). Pomeroy won the 50-yard freestyle (28.34) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:49.41).

Other first place finishers for Park included Julia Quinn in the 200-yard individual medley (2:39.31), Kylie Doty in diving (196.90) and Kate Reckinger in the 100-yard butterfly (1:12.63).

Park will swim an away meet versus Red Wing this week and also compete in an invitational at St. Catherine University on Saturday.