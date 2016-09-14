Boys Soccer: Park spends weekend in Wisconsin

It was a good trip to Wisconsin Dells for the Park boys soccer team last weekend.

The Wolfpack played their only two games of the week at a showcase tournament in Wisconsin Dells on Friday and Saturday. The trip resulted in two wins against Wisconsin teams: 3-1 versus Sauk Prairie on Friday and 3-2 versus Notre Dame on Saturday.

Head coach Jason Arnebeck said the trip not only offered a fun atmosphere for the players. It also helped get the students in front of coaches from colleges outside of Minnesota.

“I like to give our kids an opportunity to play in front of college coaches who haven’t been able to make their way to Minnesota before,” Arnebeck said. “Just to give them a little more exposure.”

Goals came from Jake Goecke, Hunter Forsythe and Josh Kuemmel in Friday’s win versus Sauk Prairie. Goecke scored another goal in Saturday’s win versus Notre Dame. Jack Wagner and Conner McCauley added the rest of the Park offense.

The showcase tournament also allowed Arnebeck the opportunity to play a few boys who do not normally see time on the varsity team. The Wolfpack invited every senior in the program to come along, and every player saw at least 20 minutes on the field over the weekend.

“The boys were very open to some of the substitutions and changes that we were doing,” Arnebeck said. “I think it helped bring us together as a program. The boys were having a great time playing both Friday night’s match and Saturday morning’s match as well.”