Park's Kaylie Keen digs out a serve right in front of teammate Anna Schulenberg (25) during game four. (Bulletin photo by John Molene)

Park’s Wolfpack came out swinging Monday and hit themselves to their first win of the volleyball season.

Something had to give when winless Park hosted a winless Robbinsdale Cooper team Monday. What gave were the Cooper Hawks and Park’s losing streak.

Park scored an impressive 25-19, 25-13, 23-25 and 25-11 victory and improved to 1-4 on the season.

Robbinsdale Cooper slipped to 0-3.

Park coach Kristina Jameson credits her team’s aggressive hitting as being the key to the win.

“When we hit – in three sets -- over 300, we’re going to win games,” said Jameson. “So we did a really good job. I thought our setter made some great decisions. They put up a really good block but we set around them, and I think that worked to our advantage. We hit really well, so I felt our setter was making great decisions on who she was setting to at the appropriate time.

“The girls really wanted to win, and they came out and worked hard,” Jameson added. “We served really well, over 90 percent. So we hit a lot of our goals that we have for our team.”

The Wolfpack had some lapses, but generally, they were in control from start to finish. After winning just three games coming into the contest, they came close to sweeping the visitors.

“We knew this was a game where we could come out and take at least a win in four,” said Jordan Lamberty who led Park with 19 kills. “We were hoping for three but we knew we had this, and it was nice to get it.”

Tori Novotny added eight kills, and Hanna Mortensen had seven.

“We’ve really been working hard in practice,” said setter Victoria Bade. “And I feel it came through tonight. We had some ups and downs, but it came out in the end. We served pretty good, and our hitting percentage was way over our goal, which is something we’ve been really working for.”

Park plays a final non-conference game at Hastings (4-4) Tuesday, Sept. 13, starting at 7 p.m., and then begins Suburban East Conference play.