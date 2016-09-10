Katie Friese watches her shot go to the back of the net during the first half of Saturday's game versus Rosemount. Friese's goal was the only one of the day for Park in a 4-1 loss to the Irish. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

The Wolfpack’s season came to an end last year with a shootout loss to Rosemount in the section playoffs. On Thursday, the Irish used a steady offensive attack to build on a 2-1 halftime lead and drop Park’s season record to 5-2.

The Wolfpack had played well in their two previous wins this week. They defeated Hastings 2-0 at home on Tuesday and also won at Forest Lake 3-1 on Thursday.

But Park wasn’t able to duplicate the effort in Saturday’s loss versus Rosemount.

“Thursday night we played really well against an awfully good team, and today we just weren’t able to bring it,” co-head coach Sarah Neitz said.

Katie Friese scored Park’s only goal of the game on Saturday. She drove a pass into the back of the Rosemount goal to tie the game at 1-1 with about six minutes remaining before halftime.

But Rosemount’s Jasmine Finley responded with a goal at the 2:30 mark of the first half to put the Irish in front 2-1. Two second half goals helped Rosemount bury Park.

The Wolfpack decided to schedule more section opponents this season to help prepare for the competition they might see in the postseason. Rosemount offered a tough test with a 5-0 record heading into Saturday’s game. The Irish were coming off a big win versus Eagan on Thursday, the defending Class 2A state champs, by a score of 2-1.

“We are looking now at some of the things we need to improve on and work on,” Neitz said. “This is the first really physical team that we’ve played.”

Park still has plenty of optimism with a 5-2 start to the season. A balanced roster has helped the Wolfpack win games.

“Actually, I feel like this year we are a lot more of a team because we are all on the same playing level,” Friese said. “If two attackers come out, and new ones come in, it’s the same playing level. It doesn’t drop or anything.”