Park running back Noah Johnson tries to run away from a host of South St. Paul defenders during the first half of Friday's game. (Bulletin photo by John Molene)

In some ways, the game was a mirror image of last season’s meeting. In that game Park knocked off South St. Paul 28-27, handing the Packers their only loss until the state championship game.

Park head coach Darin Glazier hopes Friday's loss will inspire the Wolfpack.

“I talked to the South St. Paul coach before the game and he thought their team learned a lot from their tough loss to us last year,” Glazier said. “And I told our guys that I think it’s going to be the other way around this year. We can learn from this and we can be stronger. Knowing that we need to clean up some things. But we’ve got faith in ourselves. We’ll bounce back.”

Park hurt itself badly in the first half with turnovers, penalties and execution errors.

But the second half was a different story. The Wolfpack rallied from a 26-14 halftime deficit to tie the game at 26-all midway through the third quarter.

Park senior running back Lucas Liljedahl scored touchdowns on 21- and one-yard runs in the third to knot the game.

With the game tied at 26-all, South St. Paul took over at their own 20 and went 55 yards on 10 plays -- all runs – to set up for the game winner at the 15-yard line. Glazier called back-to-back time outs to try and ice the kicker, but he booted the ball straight and time as time expired to give the Packers the win.

South St. Paul went to 2-0 on the season. Park is now 1-1.

The Wolfpack hosts traditional power St. Thomas Academy next Friday, starting at 7 p.m.