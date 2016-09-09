Scott Burazin pushes to the finish line during Thursday's Dewey Minnaert Invitational at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park. (Bulletin photo by Blaze Fugina)

Scott Burazin led the Park cross country teams at the Dewey Minnaert Invitational on Thursday at the St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park.

The senior finished 21st overall at the race with a time of 17:35. Both the Park boys and girls cross country teams finished 10th. Although Burazin said he would have like to place higher in the varsity field, he also knows it is still early in the cross country season.

“It went okay,” Burazin said. “I would have liked to have ran better, but it’s just the beginning of the year.”

Justus Robinson was the second Park boys finisher in 52nd place with a time of 18:38. Behind him was Blake Pierre in 57th (18:40), Jacob Diaz in 70th (18:56) and Mason Michaud in 78th (19:12).

Other varsity runners were Reeding Amland in 80th (19:24) and Solomon Lankow in 101st (20:11).

Sicilya Knott paced the Park girls team by finishing 44th in 23:15. The rest of the Park girls finished within 11 places of each other. Annika Theurer was 60th (24:34), Kayla Brinkoetter was 63rd (24:35), Olivia Bedard was 64th (24:36) and Laurel Watters was 65th (24:37). Rounding out the top-seven was Tate Abrahamson in 66th (24:38) and Hannah Schluetter in 71st (24:53).

Head coach Brad Narveson said the goal for the Park runners this season is continuous improvement from meet to meet.

“A lot better than last week,” Naverson said about the girls team’s performance. “They are improving, same as the boys. Just week-by-week getting better. Coach (Mike) Moran has a list of personal bests and their top-five times, and we keep track of that stuff and make that announcement on the bus on the way back.”