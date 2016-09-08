Girls Tennis: Gaining experience is the focus for Park

Park girls tennis head coach Cris Glade knows experience is what the Wolfpack needs the most at the start of the season.

A majority of the Wolfpack’s players had zero varsity experience heading into the first match of the season on Thursday in Stillwater. And some had even less experience.

“Most of our kids have never played a varsity match before, or a match before for that matter,” Glade said. “We are very, very young in terms of experience.”

Only two of the Wolfpack players had any varsity tennis experience before Thursday’s match. Stillwater won every set in the Suburban East match, defeating Park 7-0.

Despite the one-sided score, Glade said he saw some improvement over the course of the match. Many players had the opportunity to play deep into games, forcing deuce.

“I was pleased by the effort and how the girls responded to being nervous,” Glade said. “They competed well, and most of them played better as the match went on.”

With such an inexperienced group of girls, the Wolfpack have been working on fundamentals early this season. With many of the players learning the game for the first time, progress will take time.

“We’re just teaching them how to hit strokes, the different kind of shots,” Glade said. “We’re trying to put them into match situations as much as we can. We’re hoping to get better, and I think we will. We have a lot of hard working girls. So that helps.”