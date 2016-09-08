Wolpack can't sustain momentum vs. Eastview

The Park volleyball team wasn't able to take advantage of momentum on Wednesday night.

Park had a boisterous crowd behind them after a thrilling second-game win, but couldn’t sustain it and dropped a four-game decision to visiting Eastview.

The Lightning struck for a 25-19, 24-26, 26-24 and 25-16 decision and kept Park winless on the season at 0-4.

Eastview improved to 1-1.

After dropping the opening game, the Wolfpack rallied to take a back-and-forth battle in the second. Tied at 24-all, Jordan Lamberty and Tori Novotny put down big points to give Park the win in the second game.

The third game was just as close. The two teams were tied at 23-all, and then Park caught a break when one of the Lightning was called for a carry. But Eastview went on to win the next three points and the game.

That close loss took the winds out of the Wolfpack’s sails and they got off to a horrible start in game four, trailing 14-5 and 17-8. Park rallied to cut the lead to 21-15, but could come no closer.

Despite the setback, Park coach Kristina Jameson said she was encouraged by a number of areas.

“We did some really spectacular things tonight,” said Jameson. "We used our middle hitters, we established our middle and that provided us some opportunities for outsides to go one-in-one with the block. We actually served 100 percent in the second set.

“We did not hit very well,” Jameson added. “But we came off a match where we were hitting around 300 which is a goal of ours. Tonight we hit about 115. We put ourselves halfway back. We tend to allow the teams to dictate the pace. In the beginning they set a very slow pace and we rearranged that into playing our game and unfortunately they stepped up as well. So as the match progressed, both teams you could see them maturing into the match.”

Lamberty led Park with 11 kills, Hanna Mortensen had nine and Jane Pick five.

As a team Park served 93 percent.

Mortenson had four blocks and Novotny had three.

Park hosts Robbinsdale Cooper on Monday, Sept. 12.