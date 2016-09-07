Girls Soccer: Park bounces back from loss

The Park girls soccer team struggled on St. Michael-Albertville’s grass field last Tuesday in a 3-0 loss to the Knights.

But the Wolfpack rebounded Wednesday with a 4-1 win on the turf at Tartan.

Junior Sydney Pedersen scored twice, with Taylor Johnson and Maggie Hallock adding goals to help Park (3-1) rebound from its first loss of the year.

“Our passing just got a lot better,” coach Stacy Paleen said. “We went back to our original formation and the girls played well.”

Park had changed formations in the second half of the St. Michael-Albertville loss and played better, Paleen said. The team took a 2-1 lead at halftime on Wednesday before scoring twice in the second half.

Attackers Allison Best, Belle DeGeus, McKayla Kortus and Katie Friese recorded assists Wednesday for Park. Goalie Alivia Kons saved five shots.

Park’s attackers have yet to score this year, but Paleen said she isn’t concerned. She noted that scoring has come from across the team, making the Wolfpack harder for opponents to scout.

“Our attackers are really starting to connect and work well with each other,” she said, “so I think we’re going to start seeing some production out of them.”

The strong start for Park comes a year after the team started 7-0. Paleen said this year’s early-season loss will help the team more than hinder it, noting the upcoming big games the team has scheduled.

“Last year it was suddenly so much,” she said. “A lot of pressure very early on.”

The team will have to shake the notion that it can’t play well on grass, she said. The Wolfpack on Thursday play at Forest Lake, which has a grass field.