Boys Soccer: Wolfpack come back twice

The Park boys soccer team allowed its opponent to score the first goal in its two games last week.

But that didn’t stop the Wolfpack from winning both, defeating Tartan 3-1 last Tuesday and Forest Lake 3-2 last Wednesday.

Freshman Femi Adewola scored twice in each game, as Park overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit Tuesday and a 2-1 first-half deficit Wednesday to move to 2-2 on the season.

“Those are huge momentum swings when those types of things happen,” coach Jason Arnebeck said.

Park controlled the ball for much of the first half against Tartan, Arnebeck said, but tried too much to force the ball into the middle of the field. The team focused more on getting the ball to Tartan’s end line in the second half and saw promising results.

Adewola scored twice and junior Jake Goecke also scored. Senior Avery Tillery had two assists and senior Jack Wagner added a third, as goalie Benjamin Mills saved six shots.

Park again fell behind on Wednesday but tied the game at 2 heading into halftime. The team switched from a four-man midfield to a three-man midfield after halftime and focused on playing longer passes over the top of Forest Lake’s defenders, who were positioned more toward the middle of the field.

The adjustment helped Park score the game-winning goal and control the second half. Senior Sam Jaworski scored in addition to Adewola, and Nate VanKleek, Hunter Forsythe and Zach Hines tallied assists.

Arnebeck said the Wolfpack will continue to work on starting faster after falling behind in each of its four games so far. He said the team has a tendency to be more tentative to start matches.

“We have to learn how to start fast,” he said. “It’s just a matter of taking two or three extra steps to every loose ball, going up in the air and not being afraid to challenge the opponent. . . . It’s a mental thing more than anything.”