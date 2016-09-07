Volleyball: Eagles win first match in conference play

The New Life Academy volleyball team had two very different matches last week versus St. Croix Lutheran and Spectrum.

The Eagles started out the week with a three-set loss to St. Croix Lutheran last Tuesday. Head coach Wally Bomgren said St. Croix Lutheran proved to be the better team against New Life Academy. The Eagles lost six starters last year to graduation, which has left some inexperience.

“They’ve got a good coach, and they are a good feder program that is always a good early match for us,” Bomgren said. “They were definitely a little stronger than we were.”

St. Croix Lutheran won the first set 25-21 and took the next two 25-17 and 25-17.

New Life Academy started the Minnesota Christian Athletic Association season on Thursday with a three-set victory over Spectrum. The Eagles won the first set 25-5 and followed with 25-14 and 25-15 wins in sets two and three.

Bomgren said New Life Academy played well in starting the conference schedule 1-0.

“They are not a bad team,” Bomgren said about Spectrum. “They are going to do okay in our conference, we just had a game where we hit real well and we served almost error free.”

Bomgren gave some credit to four seniors who have played well early this season. Kate Rogers is an outside hitter who has started the season well. Bomgren also said senior setter Ally Hullett is “doing a great job” hitting the ball and has put some pressure on opponents with her serves.

Senior captain Hannah Nelson has been flexible in playing both outside hitter and middle hitter this season. Bomgren credited her for playing “wherever the team can be helped the most.”

Senior captain Mackenzie Porupsky earned credit from Bomgren as she has “handled the ball very well in the back row.”

New Life Academy is now 1-1 on the season.