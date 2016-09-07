Swimming and Diving: Wolfpack fall to Cretin-Derham Hall

The Park girls swimming and diving team got its first taste of Suburban East competition in a 91-40 loss to Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday.

The Wolfpack had four individuals and one relay team finish first in their events during the dual meet.

Kylie Doty picked up a first-place finish in the diving event after scoring a 204.20. Tiana Cachuela won the 100-yard butterfly after she finished first with a time of 1:01.83.

Emma Pomeroy also won the 500-yard freestyle. She finished the race in 5:43.85.

Julia Quinn placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:21.07. Her Wolfpack teammates Marie Hemsch and Julia Malecha finished right behind her in second and third places respectively.

The Park 400-yard freestyle relay wrapped up the meet with a victory. Pomeroy, Chloe McNearney, Kate Reckinger and Cachuela combined to win the relay in 4:04.78.

Afterward, head coach Amanda Johnson credited McNearney for swimming well in the 50 and 100-meter freestyle events.

“Last year we weren’t really that strong in our freestyle, our sprinting events,” Johnson said. “So I’m trying to figure out who can fill into those spaces.”

She also liked the swims the 200 and 400-meter freestyle relays were able to produce. She said it was the first time both teams have swam together.

Right now the team is working to perfect its form.

“We’re just focusing on those basics, getting them to have great finishes and some good starts and accelerating into our turns,” Johnson said.