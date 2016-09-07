The East Ridge cross country team opened its season last Friday at the St. Olaf High School Showcase, with the boys finishing 22nd and the girls taking ninth place.

Joe Reinmann led the boys with a 63rd-place finish (18:00), Mathew Rukunga took 70th (18:05), Michael Kenney took 152nd (18:56), Braden Sydor took 162nd (19:01) and Ryan Imse took 179th (19:11).

Paige Stearns led the girls with a 15th-place finish (20:17), Abby Witte took 22nd (20:28) and Megan Schiferl took 29th (20:36). Eleasha McKenzie finished 67th (21:24), and Maria Wallace took 98th (22:01).

Coach Chad Cronin said meets such as the showcase are a good way for the runners to gauge themselves in relation to other teams, noting they don’t count toward any postseason placements. He also said Friday’s meet was a good chance for many of his team members to experience the state course.

East Ridge has nearly 80 boys runners this year in addition to about 30 on the girls team. The boys team is so big, Cronin said, that not all of its runners could fit into the starting box Friday.

“It’s a great challenge to have,” he said of the big team.

Cronin said practice is going well after three weeks, noting the team has a good core of athletes that works hard every day. The focus remains on training for the conference and section meets next month, he said, and the runners are competitive with each other but not cutthroat.

“We train smart, (and) we want to see the kids healthy,” he said. “I just think that long-range goal is what we’re trying to teach.”

Park teams also compete at St. Olaf

The Park cross country team also competed in this past Friday’s meet, with 22 of the returning runners posting one of the top five times in their careers, coach Mike Moran said.

The boys finished 23rd and the girls took 28th.

Scott Burazin led the boys at 50th place (17:43), and Blake Pierre took 98th (18:22). Justus Robinson (18:49), Reeding Amland (19:31), Jacob Diaz (19:33) and Lucas Hoyt (19:35) were Park’s other top finishers.

The boys team had seven boys under 20 minutes compared to just four runners two years ago. Burazin improved more than a minute from his time on the same course last year.

“We’re starting to improve a little bit. It’s kind of nice to see,” Moran said. “If they can all improve like that at every meet, we’re going to have a pretty good year.”

The girls team was led by Sicilya Knott (23:36), Hannah Schluetter (24:54), Annika Theurer (25:04), Kayla Brinkoetter (25:08) and Tate Abrahamson (25:10).

Moran said several of the younger girls ran really well, noting that several were four minutes faster than last year.