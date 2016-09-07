Girls Soccer: New Life girls win big versus Roosevelt

A big win and a scoreless tie were the results of two games played last week by the New Life Academy girls soccer team.

New Life Academy defeated Minneapolis Roosevelt High School 13-0 to start the week last Wednesday. The Eagles went into halftime with an 8-0 lead before adding five goals in the second half.

Senior captain Kayla Binsfeld and sophomore Claire Maple each scored four goals in the game. Senior captain Nicole Hager scored twice, and Rachel Mueller, Sophia Sosa and Jessica Hase each also scored once.

Head coach Sam Mann said the Eagles were able to take advantage of a Roosevelt team filled primarily with underclassmen.

Last Friday’s game against St. Croix Lutheran had an entirely different outcome for New Life Academy. Neither team scored in what was a 0-0 draw.

Senior forward Binsfeld was forced out of the lineup to an ankle injury. The absence made a big difference for the New Life Academy offense.

“I’m sure if she would have been playing, it would have been a whole different (game),” Mann said.

Mann said the Eagles did a good job possessing the ball in Friday’s tie. They just could not convert those attempts into goals.

“We played almost the entire game controlling possession, putting shots on goal,” Mann said. “We just couldn’t find the back of the net. It was just one of those days.”

The Eagles were 1-1-1 after play was finished at the end of the week. Mann said the Eagles have played well this season. His biggest goal is to see the players continue to grow together as a team.

“I still feel like we are getting on the same page, so hopefully midway through the season we’ll have everything figured out,” Mann said. “So far, it’s looking pretty good.”