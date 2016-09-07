Swimming and Diving: East Ridge loses dual to Mounds View

The East Ridge girls swimming and diving team fell to Mounds View last Thursday to start the Suburban East dual meet schedule at 0-1.

Mounds View won the dual meet with 96 team points while East Ridge finished with 90.

Three individuals and one relay team placed first in the dual meet for the Raptors.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Paige Smoley, Chloe Wangensteen, Callie Kunz and Gretchen Olson finished first in 1:59.35.

East Ridge swimmers grabbed the top two spots in the 50-yard freestyle race. Robbie Witikko won in 26.31 while Kyra Bachman placed second in 26.57.

Smoley grabbed an individual win of her own in the 100-yard backstroke. She placed first in 1:04.53. Eighth grader Wangensteen won the 100-yard breaststroke for East Ridge with a time of 1:12.78.

The East Ridge girls swimming and diving team is relatively young this season. Head coach Kathy Madden said there are only five seniors and three juniors on the roster, and the rest of the 48 swimmers are grade 10 or younger.

“We look forward to our experienced 11-12 graders leading the way and showing the underclassman how it is done,” Madden said in an email.