East Ridge put together one of its best matches of the young season Tuesday, sweeping visiting Cambridge-Isanti in three games.

The challenge is going to get a lot steeper for the Raptors next match.

East Ridge, which improved to 3-1 on the season, plays at top-ranked Eagan Thursday.

Eagan is 3-0 and hasn’t dropped a set yet. Their latest triumph was a 25-22, 25-19, 25-19 sweep of traditionally strong Stillwater.

On Tuesday, East Ridge was dominate, sweeping past Cambridge-Isanti 25-14, 25-9 and 25-22.

“So far, this is the most we’ve collectively played well as a team and really worked hard together,” said senior hitter Laine Hoeffel. “Our defense was really great. Our passers were doing a phenomenal job of getting up balls and they were just working really, really hard.”

The Bluejackets fell to 0-3.

“We’re starting to kind of jell,” said East Ridge coach Madeline Amon. “We’re mixing things up a little bit and seeing what’s working and what’s not. And they’re doing a good job of taking care of business when that happens.

“They did a good job of maintaining composure the whole time,” Amon added. “I kind of sat back to see what they we’re going to do and how they were going to play against this team, and they kind of stepped up after a hard loss last game.”

Allie Barber had nine kills and Kate Reimann eight to lead the Raptors. Leah Witzel and Stephanie Barber had 16 assists apiece.

“I thought we played as a team really well,” said Witzel. “It’s been kind of a roller-coasting so far this season but tonight we all really came together. And we’ve been working on it in practice and there’s just a lot of trust and confidence in each other. It went really well.

“We were way more aggressive than we have been,” Witzel added. “We were executing and like I said, just playing as a team.”