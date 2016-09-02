Football: New Life falls to tough St. Croix Lutheran team

Two St. Croix Lutheran defenders break up a pass intended for New Life Academy’s Cooper Fateisekon fourth-and-goal early in the first quarter. (Bulletin photo by John Molene)

New Life Academy head coach Gene Teigland knew it was a matter of picking your poison against perennial 4A power St. Croix Lutheran Friday night.

Teigland rolled the dice and decided to stop the Crusaders potent option running game. And while that strategy had some success, the Crusaders happily took to the passing game and bombed away at the New Life Academy Eagles, winning 47-21 at East Ridge High stadium Friday.

St. Croix Lutheran had touchdown passes of 45, 42, 26 and 16 yards – along with a 50-yard run – in rolling to a 41-7 lead by the end of three quarters.

And while New Life’s passing game also had some success late in the game, in the opening three quarters the Eagles didn’t find much success either running or passing the ball.

The Eagles scored on a one-yard run by quarterback Adam Busch to close to within 41-14 with 11:16 to play, then added another touchdown with 4:54 remaining on a 36-yard pass from Busch to leading receiver Austin Have.

New Life (0-1) will host Minneapolis South (0-1) at East Ridge High School Friday, with a 7 p.m. kickoff.