Football: Wolfpack make it a win in the season opener

It certainly wasn’t the prettiest of wins.

But Park’s Wolfpack, knowing they have lots to work on before next week’s game against South St. Paul – ranked No. 5 in Class 4A -- will take the 27-18 home victory over visiting Simley Thursday in the 2016 season opener.

Park jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter on a 46-yard pass play from Brandon Alt to Noah Johnson, and later on a 1-yard run by Alt.

But Simley scored the next three touchdowns to grab an 18-14 lead midway through the third quarter.

Alt scored on a 2-yard run for a 21-18 Park lead, and then he passed five yards to running back Lucas Liljedahl for another score and a 27-18 advantage with 10:57 to play.

An interception by Park senior defensive back Marnez Trotter put the game away with 6:49 remaining.

Alt completed 16 of 26 passed for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

Noah Johnson had 10 runs for 68 yards. Brendan Beaulieu topped the Wolfpack receivers with four catches for 85 yards.