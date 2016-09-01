Park had one of its best football seasons in recent memory last fall. The challenge for the Wolfpack this season will be to see if they can sustain, or better, last year’s successes.

“Our expectations are we’re going to be in every football game with a chance to win it at the end,” said head coach Darin Glazier. “We feel we’re playing in a district where, week in and week out, we have a chance. The same way we felt last year. But we graduated a lot of talent. So we’ve got a lot of young kids that need to step in and take on a pretty big roll. It kind of comes down to how soon they can do that.”

In the first year of district play, the Wolfpack went 6-2 during the regular season, tying for second in the East Metro Red district. Park had some big wins in the district last season, edging traditional power South St. Paul 28-27 and thumping Mahtomedi 42-14. The Wolfpack also had some tough losses, falling to St. Thomas Academy 38-35 and getting knocked off at North St. Paul 21-16.

Their time in the Class 5A, Section 3 playoffs was also short as the Wolfpack fell to Apple Valley 39-29 in the first round to finish the season with a 6-3 record.

That was last year. This year a different Park team will take the field.

“You can’t hang your hat on last year,” said Glazier. “Last year was a great season for us, but we also got knocked out in our first playoff game, which these guys don’t want to see that happen anymore. So that’s kind of our next focus, is to take that next step as well.”

Gone from that standout 2015 team are dynamic running back/linebackers Tolu Ogunrinde and Michael Griffin. Top defenders Brendan Hamilton, Jordan Jiles, Nate Hurrle and Mason Anello. The top three receivers also graduated in Ogunrinde, Griffin and Shawn George.

The Wolfpack must also replace leading punt and kickoff returner (Griffin), punter (George) and kicker (Alex Hajovy).

Still, with seniors Brandon Alt moving back to quarterback and Brendan Beaulieu moving to wide receiver, the Wolfpack may try and light up the scoreboard via the air this season. Alt will play at linebacker and Beaulieu will be at safety.

“It’s going to kind of depend on what’s clicking for us,” Glazier said when asked if Park would be more of a pass-oriented offense this season. “With your run game, it’s not only those running backs, but it’s also your line and how the line is run blocking. It’s a work in progress right now and we’ll see if we can handle it. (My) gut feeling is we probably will be seeing the ball in the air quite a bit.”

Alt will be a definite threat to run the ball, whether the Wolfpack decide to emphasis pass or run.

“Which teams need to respect, or if they don’t they’re going to get hurt by him,” Glazier said.

Other key players returning include senior running back/linebacker Noah Johnson, senior wide receiver/cornerback Marnez Trotter, senior lineman and captain Bobby Marrier and senior wide receiver/safety Jake Hoge.

The Wolfpack had a very balanced attack last season, passing for 154.4 yards a game during the regular season, while rushing for 180.8.

Wolfpack senior Lucas Liljedahl is the frontrunner at tailback and will also be playing linebacker.

Josh Lopez, who previously played on the defensive line, is the likely starting center.

Promising newcomers include sophomore Peyton Schafer at linebacker and slot receiver and Charlie Gorres at linebacker and receiver.

With numbers in the low 30s for the varsity, depth could be a factor for the Wolfpack this season.

“It also means we probably need to play kids on both sides of the ball quite often,” Glazier said. “So injuries can really devastate a team that’s low on numbers.”

St. Thomas Academy, South St. Paul, and possibly Mahtomedi will be the teams to beat in the district, Glazier said.

“I think you’ve got to give it to St. Thomas and South St. Paul until somebody shows that they can knock them off,” Glazier said.

Park hosts Simley to open the season on Sept. 1.