Park swimming and diving: Wolfpack take fifth in SEC relays

The Wolfpack took fifth of five at the Suburban East Conference Relays last Thursday, leaving the pool with a final tally of 112 points.

East Ridge won with 156. Woodbury (128) and Forest Lake (120) battled for second. Roseville (114) was within the Wolfpack's grasp, but leapfrogged them on the strength of a victory in the diving competition.

East Ridge dominated in swimming, claiming victory in every race. Park's best result came in the 4x100-yard individual medley relay, an event that required four swimmers to swim four different strokes.

The Wolfpack quartet of Emma Pomeroy, Julia Quinn, Kate Reckinger and Tiana Cachuela came home in 4:44.85, fast enough to edge a hard-charging Roseville squad for second place behind East Ridge.

The same four swimmers combined for a third-place (4:32.54) showing in the 400-yard medley relay. Hazel Goecke, Lea Schlinger, Paige Hill and Else Bergersen claimed third in the 200-yard breaststroke relay (2:13.88).

Schlinger, Chloe McNearney, Bergersen, and Marie Hemsch claimed fourth in the 200-yard butterfly relay (2:16.59), as did Julia Malecha, Kate Figlmiller, Alyssa Larson and Nicole Riepe in the 800-yard freestyle relay (10:19.01).

Cachuela, Reckinger, McNearney and Pomeroy came back from their previous swims to take fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:06.71).

The Wolfpack return to the pool Thursday for a dual meet at Cretin-Derham Hall.