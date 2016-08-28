Here’s a brief look at how the Raptors, Royals, and Wolfpack might fare this season.

Lauren Lewis is without a doubt the star returner for East Ridge. Lewis, competing last season as an eighth-grader, took sixth-place in the 500-yard freestyle at the last year’s state meet.

“The way I look at it is she’s the fastest eighth-grader in the 500 in the entire state,” coach Kathy Madden said at last year’s state meet. “This is the tip of the iceberg for her. This is also a really good sounding board for next season, too. We are really excited for what she can do.”

Lewis also swam a key leg of the 200 medley relay for the Raptors at the state meet.

East Ridge returns a number of swimmers and divers from last season’s squad, including most of the 200 medley relay team that made it to the state meet and star diver Olivia Burleigh.

That said, Lewis will likely lead the way for the Raptors.

Miller aims for gold with Royals

Meghan Miller earned a third-place finish at last year’s state meet and will certainly be looking to finish a little higher this season.

Miller finished with a final score of 419.50 -- only about 20 points behind the winning score posted by Michelle Schlossmacher Smith of Roseville. Miller also finished behind Andrianna Jacobs of Rochester Century in the final standings. Jacobs has since graduated.

Schlossmacher Smith returns for the Raiders this season and will be a favorite to win the event. Miller, however, will also be among one of the favorites to take home the title amid a very talented field.

Ali Grinde also returns to help Miller form a powerhouse squad in the well.

Royals sophomore Melissa Parker will lead the program in the pool. Competing as a freshman last season, Parker went undefeated in the 50-yard freestyle in regular-season competitions.

Aside from those standouts, there are a handful of returns that could make Woodbury a team to be reckoned with this season.

Wolfpack return key swimmers

Park boasts sophomore Tiana Cachuela and senior Emma Pomeroy this season. Both were standouts for the team last season, and will be looking to build on that success this season.

Cachuela took 11th in the 200-yard individual medley (2:18.79) and 100 butterfly (1:02.47) at last year’s section meet. Pomeroy, meanwhile, took 16th in the 200 freestyle (2:08.06) and 14th in the 500 freestyle (5:44.71) in the same meet.

There are also a handful of other talented swimmers and divers that should have coach Amanda Johnson excited about the upcoming season.