Swimming and diving: Raptors lead conference relays

East Ridge swimmers dominated the five-team Suburban East Conference Relays meet last Thursday, easily claiming the team title with 156 points.

Woodbury finished a distant second with 128. Forest Lake (120), Roseville (114) and Park (112) also competed.

The Raptors won every race, so that by the end of the evening the result sheet read like an East Ridge honor roll. Paige Smoley, Chloe Wangensteen, Callie Kunz and Kolbe Bachman won the 400-yard medley with a time of 4:18.99.

Kyra Bachman, Gretchen Olson, Elizabeth Mortenson and Robbie Witikko won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:47.84.

Daphne Smoley, Simone Becker, Ella Stephan, Max Smith topped the field in the 200-yard butterfly relay (2:01.70).

Other East Ridge winning foursomes were:

-- 4x100 individual medley relay: Ali Smith, Grace Rauker, Smoley and Wangensteen (4:32.85)

-- 800-yard freestyle relay: Rauker, Kolbe Bachman, Mortenson and Kunz (8:27.42)

-- 200-yard backstroke relay: Paige Smoley, Elli Moss, Stephan and Witikko (2:03.28)

-- 200-yard breaststroke relay: Olson, Ali Smith, Daphne Smoley and Wangensteen (2:19.81)

-- 400-yard freestyle relay: Kyra and Kolbe Bachman, Rauker and Kunz (3:54.93)

Such was the Raptors' depth that they were able to claim a pair of second-place finishes with their non-scoring B-teams: Wittiko, Moss, Susan Xia and Mortenson in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:05.45); and Laura Mortenson, Jill Kammann, Marisa Duran and Smith (9:16.46).

Only a Roseville win in the diving competition prevented a clean sweep for the Raptors.

East Ridge returns to action on Thursday with a dual meet against Mounds View. Park takes to the pool at Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday. Woodbury faces Stillwater at home Thursday.