East Ridge tennis: Raptors lose to Eagan, dominate Henry Sibley
East Ridge easily swamped visiting Henry Sibley, winning 6-1 in varsity girls' tennis last Wednesday.
The Raptors nearly had a clean sweep, with the exception of a loss at No. 1 singles.
The No. 1 doubles team of senior Allison Marshall and sophomore Kailey Courteau earned a 6-0, 6-3 victory.
"The doubles all played well today, I thought," East Ridge coach Jon Rydberg said. "We had some things we wanted to accomplish, and I think they accomplished what they were working on."
"Overall, it was a well-played match by all the girls," Rydberg added.
East Ridge lost to Eagan 6-1 a day earlier.
The Raptors competed in a doubles tournament Saturday at Mankato West, and on Tuesday were scheduled to play in a dual meet at Visitation.
East Ridge's results from their win over Henry Sibley:
No. 1 singles — Regan Dolezal lost 2-6, 5-7.
No. 2 singles — Megan Karrow won 7-5, 7-6 (7-4).
No. 3 singles — Jordyn Brown won 6-2, 6-2.
No. 4 singles — Alicia Zhang won 6-2, 6-3.
No. 1 doubles — Allison Marshall-Kailey Courteau won 6-0, 6-3.
No. 2 doubles — Julia Travis-Celina Ough won 6-4, 6-0.
No. 3 doubles — Brianna Whisler-Bobbie Ramirez Rivera won 6-0, 6-1.