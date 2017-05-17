Softball: Eagles improve to .500 in MCAA

The Eagles (8-8, 5-5 Minnesota Christian Athletic Association) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and tacked another on in the second for a 6-0 advantage. PACT responded with three runs in the bottom of the second and one in the third to close the gap to 6-4.

It remained a two-run contest going into the final two innings with the Eagles up 7-5 after PACT scored in the bottom of the fifth. The Eagles soared from there with six runs in the sixth and seventh innings to seal the game. Despite winning, the Eagles got out-hit 10-9 by PACT.

Eagles ninth-grade outfielder Abbie Swenson led the team with three hits. Senior Hannah Nelson, drove in three runs. Maya Binsfeld and Ella Erickson had two RBIs apiece.

Sophomore pitcher Emmy Erickson threw five innings and struck out three batters. Seventh-grader Kaitlyn Groeneweg went two innings to close the game for the Eagles.

New Life Academy bounced back from its 6-0 loss to West Lutheran on Thursday, May 11. The Eagles mustered four hits in the loss while giving up nine to the Warriors. Three fielding errors also hurt the Eagles. They gave up three runs in both the first and fourth innings.

Erickson had an otherwise strong showing for the Eagles with a complete game on the mound. She struck out six batters.

It ended a three-game winning streak for the Eagles. They beat Providence Academy the day before in a 9-8 win.

New Life Academy opened the week big with an 18-11 win over Legacy Christian Academy on May 9. The Eagles got four hits from Binsfeld and three RBIs from Tima.

Erickson went four innings for the Eagles and fanned seven batters. Groeneweg pitched two innings and struck out two batters.

New Life Academy grabbed the lead 5-2 in the first inning and burst further ahead in a seven-run second inning. Legacy chipped away with five runs in the fourth and fifth innings before the Eagles put up two more in the bottom of the fifth.

The Lions edged closer with four runs in the top of the sixth inning, which cut the Eagles lead to 14-11. The Eagles responded with a five-run sixth to seal the game.

New Life Academy was scheduled to host St. Agnes on Monday, May 15, and Bloomington Kennedy on Tuesday, May 16, to wrap up the regular season.