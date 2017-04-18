New Life Academy entered Monday's game having allowed 70 runs in three games. Giving up 22 runs Monday didn't help that average, but scoring 19 was a world of improvement for the Eagles.

Maya Binsfeld led the New Life hitting, collecting five singles and a sacrifice. Hannah Tima went 3-for-6 with two doubles and a single. Abi Bryant had a triple and a single. Abbie Swenson, Nadia Nelson and Hannah Nelson had two singles apiece

The Eagles hung with Concordia early, trailing 6-5 after one and 13-10 after two. New Life closed to within 21-19 with a five-run sixth inning, but couldn't come closer.

"It's a phenomenal game when you have both sides having that kind of score," New Life head coach Emily Evans said. "I mean there's nothing wrong with the fact that both teams — and it was more like a football score than a softball score—were hitting the ball really well.

"We had some great plays in the field," Evans added. "Our improvement in certain areas like our cutoffs is coming along so nicely. We might have sacrificed working on one thing, but the fact that the things we have worked on are coming along is really nice to see."

New Life is slated to host St. Paul Johnson (0-3) Tuesday in a game starting at 4 p.m.