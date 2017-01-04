Girls' Basketball: Eagles fall to state-ranked Redhawks

Junior guard Terra Rhoades scored 20 points, and 6-foot-1 forward Nevaeh Galloway had 18 for the Redhawks who rolled to a 49-13 halftime advantage.

“We talked about how good a team Minnehaha is, how hard they played, how hard we need to play to kind of come up to that level,” said New Life Academy head coach Greg Wilson. “Even if we’re not on their level from a talent standpoint, we need to get our effort and our energy level up to theirs.

"It’s just a learning experience in a game like that," Wilson added. "They’re a top five team in AA. They’re a threat to win the state this year. They’re just a very good team. It’s just something we need to take and learn from and be ready to open the conference up on Friday.”

Sophomore guard Emmy Erickson led New Life Academy with eight points. Sydney Gunderson and Ally Hullett had six each.

New Life Academy girls slipped to 3-5.

Minnehaha Academy boosted its record to 7-2.

It was just the second home game of the season for the Eagles in an odd scheduling season. New Life Academy, however, will now play four of their next six at home.

Next up for the Eagles is a game at PACT Charter School (2-1) on Friday, starting at 7:30 p.m.